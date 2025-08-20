Birch Island member creates trilingual version of O Canada for professional use

OTTAWA—Anishinaabe singer Mary Bryton Nahwegahbow, a member of Whitefish River First Nation (WRFN) has worked with a film/music producer in Espanola toward having a professionally recorded trilingual version of O Canada, sung in Anishinaabemowin, English and French.

“I think it is about language preservation, truth and reconciliation and with what is happening south of the border, it is great to see people coming together,” said Jayson Stewart of Laps in Judgement Studios in Espanola, who has helped produce the trilingual O Canada recording by Ms. Nahwegahbow, and is making it available for free for schools and communities across Turtle Island.

Ms. Nahwegahbow, who is a member of WRFN who lives in Ottawa (her mother is also a WRFN member and grew up in Sudbury) said, “this all started in 2017, when I auditioned to sing the anthem as part of a Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) contest. It was awesome to be chosen for this. My mom had learned this trilingual version of O Canada, in English, French and Anishinaabemowin. From there it progressed to where I was requested to sing this version of O Canada at the 2017 North American Indigenous Games and auditioned for the National Hockey League and received many more requests to sing the anthem.”

“I have sung the trilingual anthem during Indigenous Heritage nights with the (Toronto) Blue Jays, Toronto Rock, Ottawa Senators, several conferences like the (2025) Federation of Canadian Municipalities Conference and Trade Show, Royal Agricultural Fair 100th Anniversary Gala, the 2022 Canada’s Walk of Fame Under the Stars event, and many more,” said Ms. Nahwegahbow.

She also sang the trilingual anthem at the Canadian governments’ cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa this year that really garnered her national attention.

“Back in June I saw on the TikTok channel this young woman singing O Canada for the swearing in of the new federal government cabinet in Ottawa,” said Mr. Stewart. “She sang the anthem in English, French, and Anishinaabemowin. Most of the new MPs sang the English and French versions, very few knew the Anishinaabemowin language version, but they were obviously very impressed by the looks on their faces.”

“When I saw this, I said this needs to be professionally recorded so we can get this version to schools,” said Mr. Stewart, who is a teacher with the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB).

“I did some research and found out Mary is a member of Whitefish River First Nation. If she had been living here, she would have gone to Espanola High School. When I inquired online I found out she lives in Ottawa. I contacted her and she was all for recording the anthem.”

The two recorded the trilingual anthem on August 12-13 at Dustin Moore’s Film and Sound Studio in Sudbury. “We recorded the trilingual version and today the Anishinaabemowin version,” said Mr. Stewart.

“The trilingual version will be available to all schools in Canada that want it. I never expected to receive such a positive reaction for the trilingual version of the anthem,” said Ms. Nahwegahbow, who is 23 years old. “I have seen elders, survivors of residential schools with tears down their cheeks. I guess it has put the trilingual version of the anthem on the radar in a positive and culturally positive way.”

“The first verse of the anthem is in English, the second in French and the third verse in Anishinaabemowin,” said Ms. Nahwegahbow. “My mom learned the Anishinaabemowin version in an Ojibway course she took. And my poppa (grandfather) also helped with the pronunciation and translation,” said Ms. Nahwegahbow.

Ms. Nahwegahbow said, “I attended Canterbury High School in Ottawa, an arts school, and completed my bachelor’s degree in music and dance at Queen’s University. “

“I’ve been singing since I was small, and entered many performances and contests,” said Ms. Nahwegahbow. In working with Mr. Stewart, “he saw a video of me performing the anthem and got in touch with me, saying he really wanted to get a professional recording done and make it widely available in schools. I was thrilled that he contacted me with this suggestion and it is now available for schools to use.”