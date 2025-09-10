Birch Island plebiscite narrowly approves local sales of cannabis

BIRCH ISLAND—A longstanding moratorium on the sale of cannabis products in Whitefish River First Nation (WRFN) fell this past month, as the community voted in an August 23 referendum to allow such sales by the closest of margins.

“There was only a difference of three votes,” confirmed WRFN Chief Rodney Nahwegahbow. “The vote was 133 for to 130 against—so it seems the community is split right down the middle on the issue, but by and large they seem to be supporting it.”

Chief Nahwegahbow noted that the moratorium itself was only a temporary measure put in place in order to allow the community to be educated on the issue and to be consulted on their wishes.

A cannabis outlet actually opened during the moratorium, challenging the band and police, but Chief Nahwegahbow said that the band had notified the UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service, but the police decided to await the outcome of the referendum before proceeding.

The results of the referendum were released to the community on August 27.

Chief Nahwegahbow said the band council was now in the process of formulating a set of bylaws to govern the sale and distribution of cannabis products in the community. “The federal government left it up to First Nations and the provinces to regulate the sale,” he said.

The band intends to keep a close eye on the sale, said Chief Nahwegahbow. “You don’t know where it is going to go.”