Kenjgewin Teg benefits from $10 million donated by Mastercard Foundation

M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION—Kenjgewin Teg has received a transformational $10 million gift from the Mastercard Foundation, the first donation toward its new Waawaaskonenh Foundation, which will officially launch on November 25. The investment is part of a national $235 million commitment by the Mastercard Foundation to advance Indigenous innovation in post-secondary education.

“Built on a foundation of Anishinaabe principles, culture and worldviews, Kenjgewin Teg plays an essential role in equipping young people to learn, work, and lead in ways that strengthen the self-determination of their Nations,” said Jennifer Brennan, senior director of Canada programs at the Mastercard Foundation. “We made a commitment to young Indigenous people that we would walk alongside them to transform post-secondary education in ways that support them to live a good life. This exemplary organization is contributing to that change and to a stronger country for us all.”

Dr. Beverley Roy, president of Kenjgewin Teg said, “This gift will accelerate the implementation of the promise of First Nation control of First Nation education-a premise articulated over 50 years ago by so many who came before us in Indigenous education. The Mastercard Foundation’s donation to Kenjgewin Teg via our Foundation is direct action toward implementing the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.”

“This generous gift demonstrates that the time is now for Indigenous people and Nations to show what Indigenous education is meant to be. We can now take significant steps forward because of this generous gift,” said Dr. Roy.

Dr. Roy told The Expositor, “The Waawaaskonenh Foundation is not new, it is a charitable donation we created. But the Mastercard Foundation announcement is the seed to start on a new path of alternative source funding. We will continue to do the work we do, but with these funds this will accelerate this work.” The launch of this program will be in November.

“The Mastercard Foundation announcement is taking place on September 9, the 175th anniversary of the Robinson-Huron Treaty signing,” said Dr. Roy. “Whether this is coincidence or not I don’t know, but it is wonderful news.”

The announcement also comes during the 10th anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, which recognized education as the critical path forward for reconciliation. With the support of this donation, the Waawaaskonenh Foundation will begin its journey to strengthen the funding stability of Kenjgewin Teg and its education model rooted in Anishinaabe knowledge, language, and culture.

Kenjgewin Teg is one of 30 Indigenous-led and partner organizations across Canada receiving this one-time investment. The Mastercard Foundations’ initiative recognizes the outstanding contributions of Indigenous institutes and their partners in transforming post-secondary education through Indigenous leadership, innovation, and youth empowerment.

Since 2017, the Mastercard Foundation, through its EleV Program, has been working closely with partners across Canada to transform education and employment opportunities for Indigenous youth. This new commitment deepens the impact of the EleV Program, which to date has supported more than 65,000 young Indigenous people through education, entrepreneurship and leadership development.

“This incredible gift will make a remarkable difference in what we have set out to do at Kenjgewin Teg, not only now but in the years to come,” said Dr. Roy. “Ideas and goals we set for ourselves in our upcoming strategic planning cycle will become that much easier, because of the generous support of the Mastercard Foundation. We are both bumbled and honoured that we have been acknowledged nationally with this gift to continue the important work in building healthy and vibrant Nations. For us, this means advancing the education sovereignty of our proud and resilient Anishinabek Nation.”

The Waawaaskonenh Foundation is a registered charity that will officially launch with more momentum later this year, ready to empower Kenjgewin Teg learners through eduction rooted in culture, language and identity.