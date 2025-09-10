Champion Special Olympian injured in e-bike mishap

Dayne Tipper suffers serious injuries, GoFundMe created

MINDEMOYA—On August 31, Dayne Tipper, a Special Olympic athlete who is well-known to the Manitoulin Island community was involved in a serious biking accident. A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been initiated by sister-in-law Leslie Taylor to help Dayne and his family in his recovery. There is also an upcoming Zumba dance party fundraiser being held.

“This is a fundraiser for Dayne Tipper,” said Ms. Taylor on the GoFundMe page. “On August 31, Dayne was in a serious biking accident that left him with a brain injury. Right now, he has deficits to the right side of his body and is unable to even sit up on his own. We are hopeful that with rehabilitation he will regain his strength and be able to return home and to the activities he loves.”

Sister Alexa Tipper explained last Friday, “the accident took place on Sunday around lunchtime. Dayne was coming back home after cutting wood with dad at a neighbour’s down the road. Dayne went over on the side of a ditch (on his electric tricycle bike) when the back wheel went over.” He was riding at a speed of about 20-25 kilometres per hour.

Dayne, “was dinged up pretty bad. He is in HSN (Health Sciences North) on the neurosurgery floor,” said Ms. Tipper. “They are hoping to be able to get him into the intensive rehab unit soon.”

“Medically (Dayne) is doing good, he does have a small brain bleed but is in stable condition,” continued Ms. Tipper. “He can move around by himself, he can’t move his right leg and can only move his right arm with a lift. The doctors are not sure at this point what his future needs are going to be. He will be going to the rehabilitation unit, but at this time we don’t know what his future needs are going to be, like needing a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Right now, we are just hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.”

“Dayne is currently recovering at HSN where he is expected to remain for several weeks,” explained Ms. Taylor. “We are raising money to help cover the many expenses our family is facing, including food, motel stays, gas, and the medical equipment Dayne will need once he comes home.”

“Dayne is deeply loved by his community and has an incredible support network across the country,” said Ms. Taylor. “We are so grateful for all the love, prayers and kind messages that have been sent during this difficult time. Dayne is a fighter, and your support will make a meaningful difference in his recovery journey.”

Ms. Tipper noted that as of last Friday, $7,000 has been raised so far. “People are really coming together to provide support. Dayne puts a smile on everyone’s faces when he sees then, everyone loves him.”

On September 11, a Zumba dancing class fundraiser is taking place from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Freshwater Community Church in Mindemoya. “Kelly Robinson is the instructor,” said Ms. Tipper, who pointed out dancing is one of the things Dayne enjoys taking part in. Admission to the Zumba dancing class is $20 with all the proceeds going to Dayne and his family.