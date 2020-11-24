Bolton driver charged with impaired on Manitoulin Island

(ELLIOT LAKE, ON) – On November 21, 2020 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 540 near Honora Bay Road, Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.

The complainant reported a vehicle driving dangerously and unable to stay in it’s lane. Police located and stopped the black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). The driver was spoken to who was emanating a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage from their breath. The driver was arrested, driver’s license suspended, and the vehicle was towed and impounded. Additionally, there was a loaded hunting rifle on the back seat.

Dean WRIGHT, 52 years of age, from Bolton, Ontario was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC,

Unlawfully Have a Loaded Firearm in Conveyance, contrary to section 17(1)(a) of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act (FWCA).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on January 13, 2021.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.