CONSTABLE MARC ANTHONY HOVINGH

April 1, 1968 – November 19, 2020

In loving memory of Marc who passed away in the line of duty on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in his 53rd year. Beloved husband of Lianne (Van Egmond) Hovingh. Devoted father of Laura, Nathan, Elena and Sarah Hovingh. Loving brother of Dita, Albert (Betty), Hans (Esther) and Ernest (Malinda) Hovingh. Brother-in-law of John (predeceased), Eric (Evelyn), Peter (Cathy) and Michael (Karen) Van Egmond. Son-in-law of Peter (predeceased) and Jenny Van Egmond. Predeceased by parents John and Helen (Zeyl) Hovingh. Marc will be missed dearly by many nieces, nephews, cousins and the Manitoulin Community. Marc was best known as a patient, humble servant. His love for Jesus was shown in how he cared for his family and how he helped anyone in need. He was fun-loving and took delight in an endearing tease. He loved sailing, all kinds of building projects and a good strong cup of coffee. Marc said he was blessed to serve, and for this he will be remembered most. Donations can be made online to the Mindemoya Missionary Church in memory of Marc at: https://mindemoyamissionarychurch.ca/give where funds will be given to those in need, or Strawberry Point Christian Camp, c/o Joel and Amanda Lock, 1132 The Tenth, R.R.#1, Gore Bay, Ontario P0P 1H0 or food/monetary donations to your local food bank. Visitatio will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Mindemoya Missionary Church from 12 to 4 pm and 6 to 9 pm. Funeral by invitation only, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Manitoulin Secondary School at 1 pm. Burial to follow in Hilly Grove Cemetery. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.