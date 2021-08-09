BONNIE URATA

(Greenman)

1949 – 2021

We are heartbroken to announce the peaceful passing of Bonnie at the Sault Area Hospital on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 with her family by her side after an extremely hard fought and courageous battle. Wife and loving companion of Ikuo (Ike) Urata. Loving and proud mom of Tanya Carter (Chad) of Sault Ste. Marie and Darren Urata (Sandra) of Georgetown. Devoted and doting grandma of Lucas Green and Brooklyn Urata. Predeceased by her parents Wesley and Gertrude Greenman. Adored sister of Don Greenman (Betty), Lance Greenman (Lilian), Gary Greenman (Dirk), Sharon Noble and predeceased by Joyce Cunning (Dave). Bonnie will be missed by her many loving nieces, nephews and friends, including her special lifelong friend, Julie Zobel. Strong is how to describe Bonnie who endured more physical challenges in her life than many people realized since she was never one to complain about them. When she was just 11 years old she was one of the first to have the Harrington rod surgery for her scoliosis leaving her in a bed for months and a body cast for over a year. She faced and beat lung cancer in 2008 and breast cancer in 2019. She fought COPD for many years along with a number of other ailments, but her positive outlook on life and focusing on good things allowed her to overcome many of these challenges and give her many more years of life to spend with her family. Just like her mother, Gert, Bonnie had an open-door policy and welcomed everyone with open arms. If you were a friend of the family, you were family, and she would treat you as such. She may not have had a lot to give, but she would give you all she had. Bonnie had a zest for life and absolutely loved singing and listening to country music. As a family there were many memories of getting together for hours of cards or board games. She was the biggest cheerleader for her family and her greatest pride were her grandchildren who were her world. She is going to be missed beyond words. At Bonnie’s request there will be no service. She wanted everyone to remember her for how she lived. Memorial donations to the Lung Health Foundation or the Sault Area Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. We would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and care providers who have assisted with Bonnie’s care for the past several years from both Group Health Centre and Sault Area Hospital. Far too many to mention but your kindness was appreciated by her and her family. Bonnie always said that the best thing that anyone can do to honour her memory would be for people to live with more kindness, less judgment, to help others when possible and to keep a positive heart. She wanted the world to be a better place for her grandkids to grow up in. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6, 705-945-7758).

NorthWoodFuneral.com.