RANDY AUSTIN HEMBRUFF

Randy Austin Hembruff of Massey passed away July 28, 2021 in the Espanola Regional Hospital at the age of 65 after a short, courageous battle with cancer. We lost the foundation to our family. We will miss his smile, his sense of humour, but we will never forget the man he was. Randy was an amazing brother, husband, father, popa and great-popa. He was a quiet, private hardworking man who loved his family and was always looking after all of us. He put everyone’s happiness before his own and we could have never asked for a better man. Loved by all. Dear son of the late Harvey and Marguerite (nee Connell) Hembruff. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Coad). Loving father of Joseph (Mindy) of Sudbury, Tanya Roy of Massey, Stacey Hembruff of Goderich, Jason St. Pierre (Jamie Ann) of Granton, Carolyn St. Pierre (Callan) of Espanola and Wayne St. Pierre of Espanola. Cherished by 13 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Dear brother of Rick Hembruff (predeceased) and Shelley Hembruff (Ghislain) of Hanmer. Also, will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. Funeral Service was held in the Walford Community Hall was on August 3, 2021 at 11 am. Interment followed in the Walford Protestant Cemetery. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.