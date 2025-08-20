Top 5 This Week

Both fair winners!

BOTH FAIR WINNERS!—Danika Skippen was named the 2025 Providence Bay Fair Ambassador during the Friday night opening ceremonies of the 142nd annual Providence Bay Fair. Danika and her award-winning calf took part in the 4-H showmanship competition on Saturday.

