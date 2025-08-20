Top 5 This Week New Sheshegwaning school build begins Local Tom Sasvari - August 20, 2025 Ed Burt’s opposition to all things nuclear began 80 years ago Local Michael Erskine - August 20, 2025 Town of Gore Bay, Aboriginal Housing, discuss Woods-Lane site Local Tom Sasvari - August 20, 2025 Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions launch Catch the Ace Local Expositor Staff - August 20, 2025 New family doctor at Northeast Manitoulin Family Health Team Local Expositor Staff - August 20, 2025 More articles Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions launch Catch the Ace Local New family doctor at Northeast Manitoulin Family Health Team Local Both fair winners! Local Rootin’ Tootin’ Revelry at the 142nd Providence Bay Fair Jamboree: Barnyard Bustin’ Good Times Local Fundraising in support of toddler Local Column: Manitoulin Sporting Life Columns Both fair winners! NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff August 20, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp BOTH FAIR WINNERS!—Danika Skippen was named the 2025 Providence Bay Fair Ambassador during the Friday night opening ceremonies of the 142nd annual Providence Bay Fair. Danika and her award-winning calf took part in the 4-H showmanship competition on Saturday. Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Previous articleVeteran horse trainer takes riders back to the basics for better trustNext articleTown of Gore Bay, Aboriginal Housing, discuss Woods-Lane site