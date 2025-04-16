Canine lyme disease detected in Wiikwemkoong

WIIKWEMKOONG—A dog in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory has tested positive for Lyme disease in what may be the earliest seasonal case of its kind in recent memory—canine or human—on Manitoulin Island.

The case has prompted officials at Naandwechige-Gamig Wikwemikong Health Centre to issue a public advisory urging residents to take precautions against tick bites. “While Lyme disease is primarily transmitted through tick bites, we want to ensure everyone is aware and can take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their pets,” Band officials wrote in a statement shared online.

Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and is spread in Ontario almost exclusively by the black-legged tick (Ixodes scapularis). Warmer winters and earlier springs—hallmarks of climate change—have driven a steady northward expansion of the tick’s territory, making Lyme disease no longer a southern Ontario concern, but a growing risk across the province, including the North.

Ticks are out earlier, surviving longer and thriving in once inhospitable zones. With milder temperatures comes a longer tick activity season and more time for transmission to both pets and people. Ticks don’t die in a mild winter—they wait.

The rise in tick populations coincides with a staggering increase in human Lyme disease cases in Canada. Since 2009, reported cases have soared from 144 to a preliminary 5,239 in 2024—a 3,538 percent jump over 15 years. Surveillance data has evolved with updated case definitions in 2016 and again in 2024, but the broader trend is crystal clear: Lyme is on the move.

“We appreciate your attention to this important matter and encourage you to take the necessary steps to protect yourselves and your pets,” wrote the First Nation in a public notice.

In dogs, symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, lethargy, lameness, joint swelling, and loss of appetite. In humans, early signs may include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle or joint pain, swollen lymph nodes and the telltale bullseye rash—though not everyone gets the rash.

Health officials recommend checking pets regularly for ticks, using veterinarian-recommended tick preventatives, wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors, and applying insect repellents that contain DEET or picaridin.

This case may be the canary in the climate coal mine—or perhaps the coyote—warning us that tick season is no longer confined to summer hikes. It’s here, it’s early, and it’s creeping closer to home.

Tick Tips

Check yourself and pets after walks—especially around ears, underarms, and groin areas.

• Remove ticks with tweezers promptly and clean the bite site.

• Store removed ticks in a container for identification.

• Seek medical attention if symptoms appear.