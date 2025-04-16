Cause of Woods-Lane apartments blaze has yet to be determined

GORE BAY—Following the fire that displaced all residents of the woods Lane apartment building in Gore Bay early last week, the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing an investigation with the Office of the Fire Marshal as to whether the fire was suspicious. At this point, no cause for the fire has been determined.

As was reported in last week’s edition of The Expositor, none of the residents of the 10-unit Woods Lane Apartment building in Gore Bay were injured in a devastating fire April 1. The building sustained extensive damage, including having its roof destroyed.

“The majority of residents remain temporarily housed in motels in the Island community,” said Sarah McBain, communications manager with Ontario Aboriginal Housing Service (OAHS), the building’s landlord. “Some individuals chose to stay with friends or family instead of the accommodations arranged and provided by OAHS.”

Ms. McBain said, “As noted, most residents remain in the local area. Due to high demand, long waitlists, and limited housing supply, they are not currently placed in OAHS units. We are working closely with community partners to support people in their search for new housing.”

“It is too early to confirm future plans for the property,” said Ms. McBain in relation to any plans for the current building in Gore Bay, and whether OAHS is going to rebuild on the site. “What we can say is that Gore Bay and Manitoulin Island are facing a critical shortage of housing. OAHS remains committed to increasing housing supply, but any long-term development will depend on support from municipal, provincial and federal governments, along with enabling policies that address the broader housing crisis.”

As for the thoughts of OAHS looking to a totally new apartment building on the property, Ms. McBain explained, “OAHS is continually exploring opportunities to expand housing availability in response to the significant and growing need. We remain committed to identifying and developing new housing options wherever possible.”

The OPP is asking members of the public to come forward with additional information they may have regarding this investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $200.

Berkley Parisien, media relations/community engagement officer with the Manitoulin OPP told The Expositor last week, “OFM concluded its investigation of the fire scene, but has not yet determined whether the fire was an accident, or potentially suspicious. A cause has not yet been determined so it hasn’t been definitely confirmed if the fire was suspicious. We are requesting members of the public who may have any information regarding this fire investigation to bring this forward.”

The Town of Gore Bay, in a notice release dated April 5 wrote, “Due to the recent fire at the Woods Lane apartment building, the entrance to the property is now closed to all unauthorized individuals. For safety and security reasons, ‘No Trespassing’ signs will be posted, and perimeter fencing will be installed in the coming days.”

“We kindly remind everyone that access to the property is strictly prohibited, and anyone found on-site without authorization may be subject to trespassing charges. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as work continues to secure the area.”

The Woods Lane Apartment project was a 1967 Gore Bay Centennial project, spearheaded by two former mayors of the community, Marv Woods and John Lane. With government funding having been provided, the apartment building was constructed.