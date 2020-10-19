CAROL JEAN HANNAH

May 6, 1957 to October 13, 2020

In loving memory of Carol Jean Hannah who passed away peacefully at the Espanola Hospital with her family at her side after a courageous battle at the age of 63. Beloved daughter of the late Joe and Eleanor (Eade) Hannah. Predeceased by fur babies Chloe and Maggie. Special friend of Wendell Callaghan. Beloved sister of Gary (Verna) Hannah (both predeceased), Lynda (Tim predeceased) O’Halloran, Ron (Nicole) Hannah, Keith (Evelyn) Hannah (both predeceased), Sandra (Joe predeceased) Kalinowski, Marlene (Raymond) Labelle and Joe Hannah. Special auntie to many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by sister-in-law Mary Hannah and many friends. Carol was a very kind and generous person who loved to be at family gatherings. She enjoyed meeting with her neighbours and their fur babies to go for a walk and then sit and have a visit. She was very interested in the genealogy of her family and the Island. She had a mean streak when needed and didn’t take any guff from anyone. Her brother Keith always teased her that she was born that way; to which she would respond with a great big proud smile. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol can be made to the Cancer Society or Heart and Stroke Foundation. Visitation was by appointment only. A private graveside service was held at Mountain View Cemetery. Please leave your condolences, thoughts and memories at IslandFuneralHome.ca.