GEORGINA HOLMES

Georgina Holmes passed away at Manitoulin Health Centre,Mindemoya Site, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in her 86th year. Beloved mother of Diane (Norman) Fogal, cherished grandmother of Pam Fogal (T.J. Tilcox) and Steven Fogal, and great-grandmother of Jamison and Merissa McQuarrie. Georgina will be sadly missed by her brother Wilfred (Susan) Holmes, sister Lyna Holmes,brothers-in-law Stewart (Mary) Spry, Lee (Marlene) Spry, Grant Moody, sisters-in-law Carol Love and Margery Holmes. Predeceased by her partner of over 69 years Bernard Spry (August 28, 2020), parents George and Florence (Martin) Holmes, brother Jim, sister Joan Moody, brother-in-law Jack Love, and David Spry. Visitation was held on Friday, October 16, 2020. Burial was at Hilly Grove Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Memorialdonations may be made to the Manitoulin Lodge Angel Bus or the Little Current Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy.