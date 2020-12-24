Central Manitoulin council voices displeasure with province not funding nursing homes

MINDEMOYA—Central Manitoulin council has voiced its displeasure that funding wasn’t provided by the province towards rebuilding the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home in Gore Bay and the Wikwemikong Nursing Home.

At a meeting last week, Central Manitoulin council considered a recommendation from its recreation infrastructure committee to write to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott and the Ontario Minister of Long-Term Care, Eric Hoskins to “state our displeasure with the lack of funding and support for our long term care homes.”

“I want our nursing homes to be in good shape,” said Councillor Dale Scott.

Councillor Derek Stephens said “our Island nursing homes are a vital asset to the Island community. It’s too bad both nursing homes were not even considered for any funding. I’m in full support of voicing our displeasure.”

Council passed a motion unanimously in favour of the recommendation.

Meanwhile, Michael Mantha, MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin told the Recorder last Friday, “I met with directors of the (two Island nursing homes) this morning. The province is not responding to us or the requests to funding, or even to state if there is a second round of funding that will be coming out.”

“In the case of the nursing home in Wiikwemkoong, the band office had committed funding for the project there,” said MPP Mantha. “This is a perfect opportunity for the province to recognize their commitment and provide funding. But the province is nowhere to be seen. I will continue pushing for answers and to have the funding considered.”

“The Manitoulin Lodge is already down in terms of beds because of the ward system,” said Mr. Mantha. “And one of the effects of all of this is the economy that is going to be effected if funding is not provided for the rebuild of both nursing home. We are talking about approximately 100 jobs in both communities lost if they both were closed. That can’t happen.”

“Northern Ontario seniors deserve their fair share of funding support,” said MPP Mantha. He said so far, “the government is ignoring our concerns and questions.”