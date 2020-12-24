Rainbow Schools collect $51,501 for area food banks

RAINBOW DISTRICT—Rainbow board schools have once again joined forces to fight hunger and feed hope by participating in the Edgar Burton Kids Helping Kids Food Drive.

Instead of canvassing door-to-door and collecting food items, schools accepted monetary donations safely and securely through school cash online.

In total, Rainbow schools collected an impressive $51,501 for area food banks, including $12,000 from R.L. Beattie Public School and $13,261 from MacLeod Public School. This translates into more than 309,00 food items for families in need.

“From Sudbury to Espanola and Manitoulin Island, our students and staff work tirelessly to support individuals and families in the communities we serve,” said Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) director of education, Norm Blaseg. “Year after year, they truly exemplify the meaning of touching hearts.”

“We extend sincere gratitude to those who gave so generously,” said Director Blaseg. “This was, once again, a true community effort, and we thank everyone who made this year’s campaign an incredible success.”