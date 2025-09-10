Top 5 This Week

ROLLIN’, ROLLIN’, ROLLIN’—The Farm Olympics saw youngsters compete for farm hand supremacy at the 149th annual Manitowaning Fall held last weekend. For more fall fair fun, please see Pages 23 and 24. photo by Alicia McCutcheon

