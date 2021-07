TONY JOCKO

December 21, 1952 – July 3, 2021

In loving memory of Tony Jocko,

December 21, 1952 to July 3, 2021. We will be gathering to share our memories and stories of our adventures with Tony. The Celebration of Life will be held at the Anishinabek Nation Head Office, 1 Migizii Miikan, Hwy 17 West, North Bay, Ontario, at 1 pm, July 31, 2021.