CHERIE ANNE OSAWAMICK

“Biig-Zeh Kwe”

Sunrise June 23, 1975 to Sunset March 2, 2022

In loving memory of Cherie Anne Osawamick, “Biig-Zeh Kwe” who passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Manitoulin Health Centre in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Cherie is the loving daughter of the late Donald “DJ” Jacko

and Ann-Marie Recollet (Patrick baa), and was raised by her late grandparents Alex “Niigsaan” and Blanche Jacko. Loving mother of Kyle Osawamick (Jasmine) and the late Vanessa Osawamick. Cherished grandmother of Harlen John, Kewadin, Taiessa, Ophelia and Nahla. Predeceased by grandparents Alex and Blanche Jacko, John and Florence Osawamick; uncles Enoch, Gary and Johnny; aunties Jean, Lilly, Betty and Judy; cousins Jeffery, Kwee Kwee, Aaron, Anthony and Frankie; and much loved friend Sam Pheasant. Survived by siblings Crystal, Hiawatha (Tim), Sam, Quentin, Michael (Rhonda), Jayna, Miranda, Fawn, Corey, Jake (Shonee); aunties and uncles Marcel, Terrence, Mary (Robert Pheasant), Roland, James, Marilyn, and special aunt Donna; aunties and uncles Donnie (Frida), Barbara (Tom baa), Martina (Ron baa), Stan (Tish), Gert (Max), Bev (Louis), Pat, Eddie (Jody), Ricky (Rosemary), Joey, Darlene (Randy) and Elizabeth. Will be missed by many friends (especially cherished childhood friends Angie, Karen, Rosemary, Erika, Faith Ann, Christine, Wendy and Ashley), family, community members, “Poutine Palace” kids who hung out, loyal chip stand customers, and her “sexy” delivery truck drivers. Cherie will be deeply missed by Lincoln and Cody. Cherie was the proud owner/operator, and chief cook/bottle washer at “Cherie’s Fries” aka “Poutine Palace”. She loved cooking; attending family, friends and community gatherings; the great outdoors, life, music, bingo “splitties”, bush rides, cookouts, dancing, travelling, and visiting (especially with her grandchildren). Cherie’s contagious laugh and crazy antics/stories will be missed by many. Cherie’s Celebration of Life/Wake service will take place at St. Anthony Daniel Church, Kaboni Road, Wiikwemkoong. Visitation began on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1 pm. Funeral Service was on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11 am, with cremation followed.

“I got my Indian name tonight “Biig-zeh Kwe” Doesn’t come from someone Traditional but I’m taking this and I love it!!” Thanks my friend (Cherie’s FaceBook Post December 24, 2021.)

Baamaa Pii miinwa Kaawabmin