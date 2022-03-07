WILLIS JOHN MCQUARRIE

(JACK)

Willis John (Jack) McQuarrie of Gore Bay passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in his 91st year. Beloved husband to Arlene for over 68 years. Cherished father to Theresa (Jim) Noble, Elizabeth, Allen (Colleen) and father-in- law of Barb Rayner. Jack will be sadly missed by his 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by his brother Harold and sisters-in-law Glennys McGibbon, Lois Wismer and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Donald and Ellen (Willis) McQuarrie; son Lorne; granddaughter Jenna; siblings Kaye (John) Try, Ronald (Wilda) and (Joanne), Joyce (Bob) Kent, Ian (Alannah) and Richard; brother-in-law Orland (Bernice) Wismer; sisters- in-law Merle (Lawrence) Morrison and Elda McQuarrie. Jack owned and operated the Manitoulin Recorder for many years. He was also a Justice of the Peace. Jack was a member of the Gore Bay Rotary Club and All Saints Anglican Church, authored a number of books of Manitoulin and areas history, as well as being a lifelong boater, hunter and researcher. He loved to spend time with his family, especially the love of his life, wife and best friend, Arlene. His children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren were a constant source of joy. Jack prided himself in being of service in all aspects of his community, both on Manitoulin Island and Cockburn Island, which was his happy place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Gore Bay Medical Centre (c/o Gore Bay Rotary Club), Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary or the Mindemoya Hospital (Let’s Emerge Together), and may be made through

SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.