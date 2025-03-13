CHESTER ANGUS BEANGE

May 23, 1936 – March 8, 2025

It is with great sadness that the family shares the sudden passing of Chester Angus Beange on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at the age of 88 at Health Sciences North. Ches will be missed by his loving family, wife Shirley (Gamble) of 66 years; daughter Dayle (Jim) Wright, son Rob (Nadine) and daughter Terry (Bill) Sweeney; six grandchildren, Brandon Wright, Daylin (Ken) Hill, Brittany (Jack) McQuarrie, Jordan Beange, Kyle (Charity) Sweeney and Curtis Sweeney; and one great-grandson, Dalton Hill. He will be greatly missed by his horse Smokey. Ches was born on Manitoulin Island on May 23, 1936 to Jim and Annie Beange (both predeceased). Predeceased by brothers Jim (Marion – predeceased) and Blake (Gwen) as well as his nephew Kevin Beange. Ches worked for McDougall Construction and retired from Transport Canada as airport manager, but the love of his life was farming which he was still doing. Being an outdoorsman, Ches looked forward to deer and moose hunting every year. He was also a trapping enthusiast. He passed on his love for hunting to his children and grandchildren. To honour his wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Donations in Ches’s memory can be made to the Mindemoya Hospital.Forever remembered in our hearts! Arrangements entrusted to the Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Service.