EDITH TREPANIER

(nee Atherton)

September 16, 1927 – March 12, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of longtime resident of Manitoulin Island Edith Trepanier, who passed away peacefully in Windsor, Ontario on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 97 years of age. Edith is survived by 100 in her immediate family, including her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements to be determined, however we do know the funeral will take place in Windsor, Ontario.