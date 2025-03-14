MARY ELLEN MULLIGAN

1962-2025

It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Ellen Mulligan (“Mare”) shares her peaceful passing surrounded by family and friends, on March 9, 2025. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Mary Ellen had a very long and courageous battle with cancer, which she fought to the end with grace and dignity. She never let cancer define her and the strength and determination she displayed were admired by all who knew her. Mary Ellen was born and raised in Sudbury. She was predeceased by her parents D’Arcy and Mary Elizabeth (“Betty”) Mulligan of Sudbury and her sister Mary Joan (“Joanie”) Mulligan. She is survived by her brother Raymond Mulligan of Terrace, BC and his son D’Arcy, her brother Jim Mulligan (Karen) of Midland and their children Carly and Wesley and by her sister Cathy (Frank Ciardullo) of Oakville and their children Kristi (Ben O’Brien) and Sophie (Tanner Simms). She is also survived by her great-niece Amelia O’Brien, and by a very large extended family of cousins. Mary Ellen worked in the hospitality sector for many years in both Sudbury and Thunder Bay before life brought her to Manitoulin Island. She took pride in her home on Lake Manitou and the life she built for herself there. She loved her life on the Island, spending summers by the water with family and friends, or curled up at home with her beloved cat Bear. Mary Ellen began work at Manitoulin Secondary School in 2014 and always approached her role within the school with the utmost care and respect. She developed many friendships with both staff and students, in particular her friends Karlene, Cathy and Becky. She will be dearly missed by the school community. Family and friends were everything to Mary Ellen. She cherished both and she embraced her neighbours, friends and co-workers as an extension of her family. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Mary Ellen’s medical team both in Mindemoya and Sudbury, in particular her nurses in her final days, Deborah and Caitlin. We are grateful for your compassion and patience with Mary Ellen and our family during a very difficult time. We would also like to extend our thanks to Mary Ellen’s wonderful network of friends, of whom there are so many to recognize. In particular, we would like to acknowledge and thank Kathy and Clark, Kathy and Jed, Donna, Heather, Rhonda, Andrea and Archie and her dear friend Cheryl. You all played a significant role in her life. As per Mary Ellen’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date during the summer. Plans will be shared once finalized. To honour Mary Ellen’s memory, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Rest in peace Mare Arrangements have been entrusted with Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at www.RangersSudbury.com.