SHIRLEY SUSAN VAILLANT

(FOX)

FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS

Our family mourns the unexpected passing of our strong, beautiful Anishnaabe kwe, mother, Nokomis (grandma), sister, auntie, cousin and friend, Shirley Susan Vaillant (Fox). She was a long-time resident of Little Current, ON, and a proud member of Wiikwemkoong. She began her journey to the spirit world on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Shirley leaves behind her husband Lou. She will forever be remembered with love by her children Allan, Donna, Jennifer (Clark), Heidi and Aaron (Alicia). Her memory will be cherished by her grandchildren Trent, Brett, Holly, Cole, Kaitlin, Kristin, Sophia and Aria; her great-granddaughter Arianna and her step-daughter Carol. She will be missed by her siblings Donna, Bonita, Doug, Wilma, John, Yvonne, Jean and Vickie and her best friend Megan. Predeceased by her mom Stella Cooper, her dad Raymond Fox, her brother Alex, her son Todd Genereux and beloved grandson Todd Eaglechild-Genereux. We know the reunion must be sweet and beautiful on the other side. Mom loved to gaze at the stars and search for paranormal activity. She relished hearing and telling ghost stories, and to this day, the back bedrooms of her house are rarely slept in without at least thinking of her haunting tales. Always, she was the number one fan at her granddaughters’ hockey games. She was the godmother of Mother’s Taxi. She loved her tea, treats, gospel and country music, and was the wearer of many hats. She was dedicated to her Catholic faith, but also her Anishinaabe roots. She was a fluent speaker of Anishinaabemowin and a residential school survivor. She loved spending time at camp at South Bay, Wiikwemkoong and attending pow wows. She worked at the Manitoulin Health Centre for over 30 years, and, for a time, she served on the board for the Noojmowin Teg Health Centre. She was welcoming to everyone and will be remembered as a kind and beautiful person to so many. Family and friends will gather at St. Anthony Daniel Church, Kaboni on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 11 am to 4 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 4 pm with cremation to follow. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be a limit of 10 people in the church at any given time. All safety protocols must be followed. Contributions in her memory can be made to the First Nation Hockey Equipment Drive at https://fnhed.theiropportunity.com. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a future date. Baamaapii Mom. Dzaagin. We will see you again. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at Islandfuneralhome.ca