CLARENCE A. ASSINEWAI

In loving memory of Clarence A. Assinewai who passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the age of 62 at Extendicare York in Sudbury. Loving brother of Stella, Catherine, Donny, Mike and Clayton. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Beloved son of George Assinewai and Josephine (nee Osawaiens) Assinewai (both predeceased). Clarence is predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Valentine, Maxie, Joseph, Edna and Evelyn. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home.