ISABEL EVELYN BROUSE

(nee Cuthbertson)

October 25, 1925 – December 1, 2021

In loving memory of Isabel Evelyn Brouse (nee Cuthbertson) who passed away at Health Sciences North on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the age of 96. Loving wife of over 70 years to Marvin (predeceased). Cherished mother of Lynne Marshall (Brian), Rebecca MacDonald (Richard), Tom (Sandy), Tim (Pat), Frank (Judi), and predeceased by Nancy. Grandmother of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister Joy. Predeceased by her siblings Kay, Lois, Jim, George, and Bill. Isabel was born on October 25, 1925. She excelled in school, she left in Grade 11 to work (as a riveter) in Toronto and help support her family during the war years. She received her Bachelor of Social Work from Laurentian at age 48 and worked for the Children’s Aid Society until her retirement. Sudbury families with whom she placed children for adoption have still stayed in touch with her. Upon moving to Little Current she became a much loved and valued member of the CAS staff there, working at the difficult job of “protection worker.” She was always involved in community service. Isabel and Marvin were honoured with a plaque for volunteers of the Millenia on Manitoulin Island. She was President of the United Church Women’s Association for many years. She was also a key support for the group of musicians who entertained at “old folks’ homes” and hospitals, and for local dances and celebrations. Into her 90s she was helping to collect and distribute coats for the homeless. As well into their 80s, she and Marvin made loaves of sandwiches for the hungry. Mom was modest about her singing and her great voice and pitch. She sang in Church choirs, in a musical theatre group in Little Current, and for several years in Sudbury she was part of the Dell Tones Women’s Barbershop Group. Isabel would try her hand at anything; making quilts from old coats when cold winters on the farm required it, making sauerkraut to preserve the cabbages from the huge garden she cultivated to feed her big family and making a dozen loaves of bread every week – from scratch. She had a special ability to share optimism and have fun, from square dancing, bowling, swimming, cross country skiing, to making cookies or a toboggan run, heading out for a night-time walk or cooking for friends and family. One thing that she shared with her mother, sisters and daughters was her love of playing cards – a skilled and competitive bridge player. You will have a hard time to find anyone who has anything but good to say about this remarkable woman. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the staff at Meadowbrook Retirement Community for their utmost dedication and kindness towards our mother over her years in residence there. We would also like to acknowledge the exceptional work of the staff on the 4th floor, south tower at Health Sciences North. Their attention to detail made her last days peaceful and also easy for the family in this hard time. There will be no visitation or service for Isabel at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of donations, and in honour of Isabel’s memory and her dedication to serving others, please continue with her wishes to help others in need. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home. For donations or messages of condolence

LougheedFuneralHomes.com.