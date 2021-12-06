LORNA MAY CALEY

(nee Addison)

May 12, 1940 – November 28, 2021

Lorna May Caley (Addison) passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, November 28, 2021 in her 82nd year. Lorna will lovingly be remembered by her husband Tom of 61 years; her children Lianne and her husband Brad Page and Jim and his wife Sue. Her grandchildren Josh and his fiancé Melissa and Ryan, will always cherish many fond memories of their devoted grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her brothers Jack and his wife Alice and Lyle and his wife Ann and sisters-in-law Chelta Jean and Penny. Lorna will be fondly remembered by her many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, especially her dear friend Jean. Lorna was predeceased by her parents, John and Dorothy Addison, her brother Ronnie and his wife Betty, and her grandson Brady. Lorna was a proud Haweater from Manitoulin Island and often returned to her roots to visit family. She left the Island and moved to the farming community of Port Elgin with Tom in 1960. They met when Tom went deer hunting and found his ‘dear’. She was an amazing caregiver and looked after her family and friends with generosity and kindness. She was a very active lady; she was a teacher (initially in a one-room school house) and a partner in a farming operation that grew and grew. She was an active member, often with leadership roles, of the Country Sisters, the Port Elgin United Church and the Southport Chapter of the Eastern Star. As well she had many interests from word puzzles, sports (Go Habs), macrame to plastic canvas, but most of all she was an amazing knitter. She liked to travel, she played the guitar and sang and was a licenced pilot for a while. She has left a large hole in our hearts and lives but we have many treasured memories. The family would like to thank the staff at the Southampton Hospital and Owen Sound ICU for their excellent care and compassion during a difficult time. Memorial donations to the Saugeen Memorial Hospital CT Scanner project or charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. A private service was held on Thursday, December 2, 2021. A link to a recording of the service will be available, as soon as it’s prepared, for viewing go to

https://youtu.be/W6WmI6r8PPE and the Video Tribute is at

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fPG5RW9bP822Ps5Z34v3zIfhqef4AYV1/view