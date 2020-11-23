CLIFFORD CALVIN SMITH

September 18, 1940 – November 19, 2020

The family announces with sorrow his death, Clifford Calvin Smith, at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor, Little Current, Ontario on November 19, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband and soul mate of Miriam Smith for 56 years. Dear father of Steven (Carol) of Lively and Larry (Kathy Underwager and her daughter Molly) of St. Charles, Illinois. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Jessica (Connor Stone) of Kingston and Calvin of Lively. Sadly missed by his sisters Marie McCarthy (late Ralph) of Richmond, B.C. and Vera Constantineau (Ralph) of Copper Cliff, Ontario and brother-in-law Ron Makela (late Linda) of Lively. Loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his son Todd Smith, parents George and Grace (Lockyer) Smith, his brothers Frank, Roy, Billy and Gordon (Shorty) Smith and his sisters and spouses Dina (Stan Burnett), Hilda (Charlie Moore), Patsy (Joe Popadynetz) and Amy (Joe Williamson). Clifford was born and raised in Little Current. He moved to Lively and worked for Inco for 31.5 years, as an underground maintenance mechanic at Creighton Mine, retiring in 1991. Clifford was a very talented man, building and renovating his four homes. He was happiest outdoors when he was fishing, gardening, boating and at his camp. He also enjoyed art, sharing stories, telling jokes and training his many dogs to do tricks. Rested at the Island Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service has been held. Cremation has taken place with burial at Mountainview Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Manitoulin Centennial Manor Tree of Lights 2020 Fund in Clifford’s name would be appreciated. http://manitoulincentennial.ca/fundraising. Cheques can be mailed to 70 Robinson Street West Little Current, P0P 1K0.