ELSIE JEANETTA (Jean) CLARKE

(nee Orford)

September 19, 1928 – November 20, 2020

Elsie Jeanetta Clarke will finally be able to take her place alongside her late husband Ivan Clarke. Jean passed away November 20, 2020 at the age of 92 years at Wentworth Lodge in Dundas, Ontario. Survived by her three boys who she thought dearly of, Teddy (Paula) of Sudbury, Terry (Judy) of Ancaster and Roger (Brigitte) of Hamilton. A very proud grandmother to Jason (Meghan), Tim (Celine), Collin, Bobby (Michelle), Eric (Bailey), Jessica, Melissa and Ali (John). Loving great grandmother to Hannah, Jailyn, Jacob, Graham, Leo, Alexandra, Vincent, McKenna and Coen. Beloved sister to the predeceased George, Margaret (Dave) Rumley, Joe (Pauline), Andy, Frank (Evie), Irene Dowhan and Jim. Survived by sisters-in-law Cynthia Orford and Lorna Orford and brother-in-law William Dowhan. Jean was born September 19, 1928, one of eight children to the late William and Elsie Orford in Mills Township on Manitoulin Island. On September 30, 1947 she married Ivan Clarke of Perivale, Ontario where they began their life together, then moved to Sudbury in 1949 and lived there until 2003 when they retired to Gore Bay, then in 2011 Jean moved to Hamilton. Aunt Jean, “Jean”, Mrs. Clarke will be greatly missed by all nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, as you could always rely on her for help and a place to stay. She loved being at the cottage, gardening, enjoying gatherings of family and friends, as well as watching and talking hockey. Visitation has taken place at PX Dermody Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ontario where Jean resided with some of her family close by. A second visitation will take place at Simpson Funeral Home, 3 McQuarrie Blvd, Gore Bay, ON on Thursday, November 26, 2020 from 12 to 2 pm followed by a private family burial in Gordon Cemetery. Due to current COVID-19 regulations, the visitation will be by invitation only. For online condolences please visit either Dermodys.com or SimpsonFuneralHome.ca. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society, Strawberry Point Christian Camp, Down Syndrome Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.