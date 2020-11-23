FREDERICK ALLAN ROY

July 5, 1965 – November 16, 2020

Freddy, in his 55th year, began his spirit journey home. Beloved son of Bertha “Squeek” Roy of M’Chigeeng. Predeceased by father Fred Roy Sr. also of M’Chigeeng. Cherished brother to Bobby Paul of M’Chigeeng, Gordon Roy of Toronto and Denise Roy of Sudbury. Predeceased by his older brothers Wayne-ba and Kenneth-ba, both of M’Chigeeng. Dear uncle to Peggy and Nadine and great uncle to Dallas, Jasper and Annabella all of M’Chigeeng.

Best buddy Bill Debassige and lifelong friend Lisa Corbiere of M’Chigeeng. Fred will be dearly missed by his many cousins and friends. Special furry friends Boots and Fuzzyface. Fred was an avid outdoorsmen and the outdoors is where he felt most at home. Whether it was out on his snowmachine, at his sugar bush, or fishing and hunting with his buddies, Fredo loved making memories out on the land and water. Freddy was employed with Lloyd and Son Trucking for many years operating heavy equipment. Fred enjoyed being out on the machines (his toys). Fred was always up for an adventure, a good laugh and making memories with his friends. Fred was always a helper to his loved ones and kept himself busy helping out around the house, fixing up old cars with his cousins and always calling or checking in on his mom. Fred rested at his mom’s house, 484B Spring Bay Road, M’Chigeeng, Ontario on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 6 pm. Family and close friends gathered for final meal on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12 pm followed by traditional ceremony. Cremation followed.