LINDA MARIE

ASSINEWE-CONWAY

June 2, 1949 – December 30, 2021

Linda Marie Assinewe-Conway of Sagamok Anishnawbek passed away in her home at the age of 72. Linda was the dear daughter of the late Martin and Mary (Sego) Assinewe; the beloved sister of Valerie Assinewe (husband Terry) of Ottawa, Ken Assinewe of Toronto, Bryan Assinewe (wife Fern) of Sagamok, Larry Assinewe (wife Sarah) of Sagamok, Don Assinewe (wife Angela) of Toronto, Ross Assinewe (wife Kelly-Lee) of Sudbury, Robert Assinewe of Sagamok, Rhea Assinewe (partner Francois) of Sagamok, Dean Assinewe (wife Lynn) of Bonfield and Rosemary Assinewe (partner Jamie) of Sagamok. She was predeceased by her sister Laura, and was the loving wife of her late husband, Carey Paul Conway. She was recognized and respected by all for her deep love and mastery of the Anishinaabemowin language, which she taught with joy to learners of all ages for many years. A devout Christian, she was deeply involved with St. Raphael Church and Parish; in lieu of flowers, friends of Linda Marie are invited to provide a donation to St. Raphael’s.