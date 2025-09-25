CLINTON JOHN REED

August 24, 1945 – September 24, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Clinton John Reed on September 24, 2025 peacefully surrounded by family, at the age of 80 years. Born on August 24, 1945, Clint lived a life full of love, adventure, and dedication to his family and passions. He is lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 49 years, Janis; son David (Kim); daughter Stephanie (Shaun); and cherished grandchildren, Eli and Olivia; Clint’s nephews, Kyle (Cynthia), John (Keri), Paul (Shelley) and Jamie (Angela) and their families held a special place in his heart. He shared an unwavering bond of friendship and love with his sister Mary Ellen Bradley. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Margaret Reed. Clint also had a deep affection for animals, especially his beloved dogs, who brought him endless joy and companionship over the years. Clint enjoyed a long and fulfilling career with Inco, where he was known for his strong work ethic and steady presence. After retiring, he embraced a well-earned retirement that lasted 26 wonderful years – years he filled with the things he loved the most. A true outdoorsman, Clint found joy and peace in nature; whether he was camping on Manitoulin, hunting in the quiet woods, casting a line into a favourite fishing spot, feeding deer or making maple syrup. His warm smile, steady hands and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to remember Clint’s beautiful life. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family simply asks that you spend time in nature, as he so often did and remember the great times you shared with Clint. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Homes.