ROBERT “BOB” WISEMAN

In loving memory of Robert “Bob” Wiseman who passed away peacefully at Finlandia Village on Friday, September 12, 2025 at the age of 93. He is the beloved husband of Shirley (Palmer) Wiseman of Sudbury. Loving father to Mark (Joanne), Lauri Grenier (Terry Young) and Jeff (Jacinthe Trudeau). Cherished grandfather of Gregory (Amanda), Richard (Beth), Hannah (Harry), Robyn (Andrew), Chad, Rebecca and James. He leaves behind seven cherished great-grandchildren Nora, Zack, Reid, Leah, Brisbane, Leo and Lynk. Dear brother of Ronald (Gail), Bill (Shelva), Wilhelmena Puersten (predeceased) (Wolf), Clarence (predeceased) (Maggie) and Len (Marjorie). Predeceased by his parents James and Annie (Lane) Wiseman. Bob was a longtime resident of Falconbridge. He worked for Falconbridge Ltd. for 33 years until his retirement in 1990. An avid golfer, curler and talented musician, he played with the same group, Manitoulin Swing Band for over 70 years. A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, September 28, 2025 from 1 to 4 pm at the Sudbury Curling Club, 300 Wessex Street, Greater Sudbury. Donations to the Northern Cancer Research would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home. “His trumpet may be quiet, but his melody will never fade.”