JACQUELINE BARBARA JANE

MCCULLIGH

(nee Sagle)

June 17, 1932 – May 5, 2021

It is with great sorrow that Jean passed away with her family by her side. Mom went to her next journey on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor. She leaves behind her children Alberta Heslop (Dave), Frances McCulligh (Glen predeceased), Dorothy Ferguson (Mike predeceased), Sally MCulligh (predeceased), Gloria McCulligh (Dan), Richard McCulligh (predeceased), Rob McCulligh (Marlene), Michelle Clark (Shaun) and Victoria McCulligh (predeceased). She also leaves behind her grandchildren Ellen Ferguson (Bill), Dack Heslop (Sarah),

Matthew Heslop (Katherine), Russ Ferguson (Cheryl), James McCulligh (Tracy), Dan McCulligh, Sarah McCulligh (Evan), Emily Penzes-Tutt (Michael), Jake Patterson, Andy Penzes-Tutt, Matthew Clark and her 12 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Margaret Sagle, first husband Robert McCulligh and friend Ken Elford. Jean also leaves her siblings Wayne Sagle (Eunice) (both predeceased), Joyce Chilton (Don predeceased), Ken Sagle (Sheila), Ann Eadie (Alvin predeceased), Eileen Lavoie (Walter) (both predeceased), Calvin Sagle (Jeanette), Ed Sagle (Shirley), Maxine Benvenuti (Leo), Terry Sagle (Ruth) and Dale Sagle (Nancy). Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home for visitation on Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 5 pm to 8 pm. There was a private funeral service on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 1 pm with Elder Dawn Dawson officiating. Burial followed in Hilly Grove Cemetery. Many thanks to the Manitoulin Centennial Manor staff and volunteers for their compassionate care of our mom over the past years. In memory of Jean, you may wish to donate to the Manitoulin Centennial Manor Auxiliary or share some time with a friend.

“Tomorrow is never promised. So today I want all my friends and family to know how thankful I am that all of you are in my life. ~Jean

For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life. ~John 3:16