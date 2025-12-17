Community invited to Christmas dinner at Little Current United Church

LITTLE CURRENT—Christmas is a time for gatherings of friends and family, but with family spread out far across the land, many spend Christmas alone. A group of volunteers in Little Current took it upon themselves to organize a community Christmas dinner aimed at ensuring those new to the area, or who will simply be alone, or whatever their circumstances, can enjoy Christmas dinner in the company of others.

The Christmas dinner is free of charge and will feature live musical entertainment by singer/songwriter Cole Hughson starting at 11 am. Dinner itself will take place at 1:30 pm on December 25.

The organizers, who insist on anonymity, stress that “everyone is welcome.”

The Expositor is assisting with the efforts of the community volunteers by accepting reservations for a seat at the table. Simply contact The Expositor at 705-368-2744. Last day to register is Friday, December 19. If you live near Little Current and are in need of a ride, let us know when you register.

The dinner is being held at the Little Current United Church Hall at 5 Robinson Street in Little Current.