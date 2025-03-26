Conservative Jim Bélanger hosts meet and greets in Gore Bay and Little Current

MANITOULIN—A small but passionate group of Conservative supporters came out to show support for Conservative Jim Bélanger candidate in the riding of Sudbury East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt during two meet and greet opportunities on the Island. The first was held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 in Gore Bay on Thursday, March 20 and the second at Elliott’s Restaurant in Little Current on Friday, March 21.

“It’s great to be here,” said Mr. Bélanger. “Little Current, a town built on the hard work, community and spirit of Northern Ontario. Like many of you, I believe in common sense. I believe government should work for you, the people, not the other way around. In essence, that’s what I’m doing here today. I’m interviewing for the job. I promise I won’t be Ottawa’s voice coming down on you. I will be your voice in Ottawa.”

The Conservative candidate noted that everyone knows the challenges facing Canadians across the country and here on Manitoulin Island. “Rising costs, making it harder to put food on the table, families struggling and businesses struggling under government red tape.”

“Things are going to change,” he said. “Drugs and crime must stop. Businesses need to grow and flourish. Families need to feel their children will have a good place to work and thrive.”

Mr. Bélanger went on to note that Manitoulin Island is the world’s largest freshwater Island and the legacy of people working side by side, enjoying healthy living while providing a tourism product that is the envy of the world.

“I’m here to listen to your concerns to be able to represent you with authenticity and not be an empty suit in Ottawa,” said the Conservative candidate. “I believe in building strong and healthy viable communities. I’ve lived my whole life in this riding. I have work experience in the agriculture, mining and forestry sectors. I’ve been an employee and I’ve been an employer. I know both sides of the point.”

Mr. Bélanger told the gathering that he is married to his “wonderful wife of 34 years, Sylvie and we have three great kids, two grandsons and one on the way. My great-grandmother was a founding pioneer of Azilda, where I live. Fun fact, her name was Azilda Bélanger and the town of Azilda was named after her. So, I have strong roots in the area.”

The Tory candidate said there are two types of people in the world. The “nowhere and the somewhere.” The “nowhere” he identified as elite professionals “who chase the best job with no loyalty” who “simply back up and move on to the next best opportunity. Globalists, like Mark Carney.”

He contrasted that with the “somewheres. You and me. We set our route somewhere, raise our families, we belong to our communities, and we are loyal to each other, trying to make it a better place to live. I can identify with many of you because I am one. I’m proud to be part of the Pierre Poilievre Conservative team.” He asserted that his party will “bring that fix to the problems that are strapping our lives today.”

Mr. Bélanger asked “How do we cut red tape? And supplied the answer “with a blue pair of scissors.”