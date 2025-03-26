Island students fare well at board skills competition

LITTLE CURRENT—Several multi-member Little Current Public School (LCPS) teams had very successful results in the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) 18th annual Technological Skills Competition held in Sudbury recently.

This year’s elementary school competition was double in size from last year’s with over 324 students participating in seven categories, including character animation, construction, LEGO mechanical engineering, LEGO robotics, technology, TV/video production and workplace safety.

In the workplace safety category, Ada Nicholls and Alexis Mousseau of LCPS finished in first place, with the LCPS team of Kayla Eadie and Myla Edralin finishing in second place.

In the LEGO mechanical engineering competition, two LCPS teams placed in the top three. In second place was the team of Jessie Westwell, Hudson Aelick, Jack VanVolkingburgh and Xavier Panamick-Eshkawkogan. Finishing third was the LCPS team that included Ada Correa, Jerry Deforge, Nik Burnett and Zac Pulsifer.

Some 165 secondary level students tested their skills in 2D and 3D character animation, aesthetics, AutoCAD, auto-service technology, baking, cabinetmaking, carpentry, coding, electrical installations, home and team building, heavy duty equipment, horticulture and landscape design, mechanical CAD, photography, prepared speech, small powered engines, tv/video production, welding, workplace safety and VEX robotics.

As was previously reported, the Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) carpentry team of two, Corbin Best and Anders Watson finished in first place.

MSS student Cody Campbell placed first in the heating systems technician category.

“Congratulations to all participants in this year’s technological skills competition,” said Bruce Bourget, director of education for RDSB. “We extend our best wishes to students moving on to regional and provincial competitions. Enjoy the opportunity to showcase your talent in the trades.”

“Once again, the Technological Skills Competition was a huge success,” said Jennifer Burns, Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Coordinator with RDSB. “In each event, students solved problems and displayed their creativity while exploring viable careers.”

RDSB salutes the many staff members who worked diligently to make the Technological Skills Competition possible. The board also acknowledges the generosity of this year’s title sponsors, Lopes Limited and Coniston Industrial Park, as well as community partners who contribute financially for the local competitions, including tools, materials and transportation for students to compete at the Skills Ontario Competition.