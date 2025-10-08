Construction started on seniors’ housing units in Gore Bay

GORE BAY—With no concerns raised by members of the public, Gore Bay town council has given its approval for Official Plan and zoning amendments for two semi-detached duplex rental units for senior housing in the downtown core area of town.

The new housing is being developed by brothers Kurtis and Kyle Noble, with the new housing construction having already started.

“Each building is a duplex, for seniors’ housing,” said Kurtis Noble. The single-storey buildings will have shingle roofs, and “each unit will have two bedrooms, a bath and are each 1,000 square foot in size.” All units are wheelchair accessible and there is a storage shed at each.

“Work has begun on the units,” said Kurtis Noble, who pointed out a local contractor is being used for the foundation work, with others to be used during the construction. “These two units should be completed by April 1.” He pointed out all four units have already been rented.

“Yes, there is a need for housing here and all over the Island,” said Mr. Noble. “With these new units, it will free up the market if someone is looking to downsize and sell their house, and move into one of our units.” He pointed out, “we are looking, potentially, to build another nine more units in town next year. If anyone wants to rent one of the units, they can call me here at our business (Pat Noble Lumber) at 705-282-3218.”

Gore Bay council, at a special meeting last week, passed an Official Plan amendment and a municipal zoning bylaw amendment to permit a semi-detached dwelling for senior housing for 33A Meredith Street, and also passed a similar official plan amendment and municipal zoning by-law amendment to permit a semi-detached dwelling for senior housing at 33B Meredith Street.

The two duplex buildings are on the two properties which flank the Manitoulin Transport quonset building on Meredith Street.

“From council’s view the property is within our community improvement area in town from the marina that we are looking to for growth,” said Mayor Lane. “We need more housing,” he said, noting, “the developers are not new to the community and the town needs rental housing.”

