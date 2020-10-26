MATTHEW “MATT” GORDON SHIGWADJA

May 7, 1982 – October 19, 2020

In loving memory of Matthew “Matt” Gordon Shigwadja who passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North in Sudbury surrounded by his family. Matthew will be missed by his loving parents Shirley Shigwadja (nee Aibens) and David Shigwadja Sr. (predeceased). Loving brother of Ronus (wife Christine), Philip, David Jr., Alex Shigwadja, Charity and Kathy Shigwadja. Cherished and special uncle of Jacqueline “Jackie” Midassobines. He was a beloved uncle to Gabriel, Cody, Mercedes, Starr, Tyson, Corey Jr., Joseph and godchild Alayiah. He will be sadly missed by his godparents Jacob and Cindy Aibens. Matt was a humble, shy, quiet (in his own way), kind and dedicated worker. You’d look at him and he would smile and it was hard not to smile back. His smile was contagious. No words needed to be spoken, that smile said it all. Matthew was a carpenter at Wiky band housing for 16 years, . Building and renovating houses for members of the community. He worked extremely hard to support and care for his family any way he could. He was our protector and will be forever missed. Rested at St. Anthony Daniel Church, Kaboni on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after 6 pm. Funeral Service was at St. Anthony Daniel Church, Kaboni on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11am with burial in the Kaboni Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home.