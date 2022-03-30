Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Dancer takes home big prize from Denver!

Congratulations to Birch Island’s Avery Sutherland who won second prize at the gigantic, international, cultural festival in Colorado. Competing at the Denver March Powwow, Avery amassed 366 points in the Teen Girl Fancy Shawl division to take the second overall score. Congratulations, Avery!

Mustangs take NOSSA gold!

The MSS Girls Curling team ended their season on a high note with a win in their final game at the NOSSA Championships in Sudbury earlier this month. They also had the highest draw-to-the-button score of all the competing girls’ teams. Congratulations to Coach Angela Johnston, Bella Jefkins, Katelyn Shank, Autumn Davy and Sadie Bridgeman for their perseverance through a challenging season!

Still with curling, on Saturday, Coach Angela will be wearing another coaching hat. She has organized Providence Bays’ junior curling wind-up Fun-spiel. Thanks for keeping curling, alive, Angela.

Off their Rock, hockey (and ringette)!

Panther Alumni and Little Current Flyer Jack Carter has been affiliated with the U15 ‘A’ Chapleau Huskies team. They were very dominant in their T.O.C.’s (Tournament of Champions) and Jack is coming home with gold around his neck!

This is also the first time Chapleau has qualified for provincial OHF championships. Coach Kirk Ellis said, “Jack was a great addition to their team.” Way to go, Jack!

Jenelle Manitowabi, who has lots of experience in hockey and was easily able to make the transition to playing ringette, is playing for the Nipissing University ringette team and recently played in Waterloo at the Ontario university provincials! No medals, but a great showing by Jenelle!

Salmon Classic returns!

This year’s Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic will run from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 21 with over $30,000 in guaranteed prize money! For more information visit FishManitoulin.com

Everyone in the Pool?

The Manitoulin Pool Club is welcoming all vaccinated players are to come out for some friendly pool competition. Please give Joyce Digout a call at 705-988-3143.

Amazing kayaking experience!

Elite Kayaker Lucas Gilpin who lives in Sudbury but has strong Manitoulin family ties is super excited that travel restrictions have been relaxed because he was offered, along with two of his team-mates, a special opportunity. Lucas just came back from a two week training camp in Florida. It was organized by CKO sprint, with athletes from all over Ontario attending! We look forward to your season, Lucas!

A good sport is good for sports

