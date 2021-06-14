DARLENE CADA

Darlene Cada of Sheshegwaning First Nation passed away at her residence on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in her 62nd year. Beloved mother of Adam Bush (Gloria Debassige) and Gregory Sampson. Dear sister of Winnifred Panamick and Robert Endanawas (Christine Peltier). Darlene will be sadly missed by her aunts Martha Hanrahan, Christine Endanawas, Cecilia Endanawas, uncle Joe Endanawas, sisters- in-law Carmelita Genereux, Linda Antoine, Diane John, brother-in-law Gino Cada, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her husband Sam Cada, son Eugene “Junior”, parents Thomas and Rita (Pitawanakwat) Endanawas, sisters Kathleen Fisher, Laurenda Yellowhorse, Cynthia Bush, Margaret Bush, brothers Wayne Bush, Richard Bush, sisters-in-law Beatrice Sampson, Caroline Danvel, Jean Simon, Lorda Cada, Vivian Cada, and brother-in-law Rodger Cada. Darlene enjoyed doing arts and crafts, gardening and shopping on the shopping channel as well as listening to music, singing and visiting her friends with her pink buggy. Visitation was held at the Sheshegwaning Community Complex on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 12 noon until time of the funeral service on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Lung Association or the Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.