JOHN WESLEY CALBACK

John Wesley Calback (long time miner with Inco) passed away peacefully at Extendicare Peterborough on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in his 86th year. John, loving and devoted father of Mervin Calback (Barbara), Linda Migwans, Diane Calback (Brian), Todd Calback and Martha Ladouceur (Rick). Cherished grandfather of Angie Blanchard (Steve), Kyle Calback, Keegan Calback, Kelly Ladouceur (Rachel), Joel Ladouceur, Paige Ladouceur, Jake Calback, Joy Siemens, Paul Siemens, and great-grandfather of Halie Blanchard, Hayden Blanchard, Hudson Blanchard, Jordan Calback, Reese Calback, Aleena Calback, Nathan Ladouceur, Taylor Ladouceur, Raina Ladouceur, Malaikah Siemens, and Tobias Siemens. Dear brother of the late Edith (George), William Ashton Calback (Nina), George Calback (Carolyn) and the late Corrine (Hort). Lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Son of the late John Calback and Margaret Badgerow. Special thanks to the nurses, PSWs and all the staff at Peterborough Extendicare for the excellent care, love and support they provided. In keeping with John’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will take place in the future. In his memory, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at HighlandParkFuneralcentre.com.