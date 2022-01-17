YVONNE MACDONALD-EADIE

Yvonne MacDonald-Eadie of Espanola passed away with family by her side in her home on January 11, 2022 at the age of 75. Dear daughter of the late Alfred and Edith (nee Frances) Gaikezheyongai. Beloved wife of Lawrence Eadie. Loving mother of Charlene Martel (Donald) of Nairn Centre, Allen MacDonald of Espanola, Donna MacDonald of Nairn Centre, Stephanie McCulligh (Edward) of London, Bradley Eadie (Beverly) of Sudbury and the late Kenneth (Kimberly) of Sudbury. Cherished by grandchildren Jake, Courtney, Joe, Mindey, Peyton, Alexis, Jase, late Johnathan and great-grandchildren Ryland, Jordan, Theia and Kayden. Dear sister of Norma Kagesheongai of Toronto, Leona Johnston of Woodstock and Evelyn Oskaboose of Cutler. Also, will be sadly missed by many friends and relatives. Cremation with a Celebration of Life and interment will be at a later date. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.