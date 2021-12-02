Police assist with Stuff-a-Cruiser

(MINDEMOYA, ON) – On December 3, 2021 members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), United Counsel of Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service (UCCM) and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) will be working together at the Mindemoya Foodland for the Stuff-A-Cruiser fundraiser.

The OPP, UCCM and WTPS will be collecting non-perishable donations at the grocery store from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Donations will be distributed across Manitoulin for those in need.

We look forward to meeting members of the public at this location. A big thank you to those who are able to assist others who are not so fortunate.