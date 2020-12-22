District Services Board outlines measures for clients during province-wide shutdown

MANITOULIN – The Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board (DSB) has announced measures it will be implementing for those requiring its services during the two-week shutdown.

“As many of us are aware, the premier has put the province in a province-wide shutdown starting Saturday, December 26 at 12:01 am,” a press release from the DSB states. “We are looking at all reasonable options to support our staff while they perform the essential services that many vulnerable citizens rely on.”

“Now is when the most vulnerable people need us the most, so we need to find a way to balance the protection of staff and ensuring the most vulnerable receive the urgent services they need,” the press release continues. “With that said we are implementing the following mitigation strategies to help.”

DSB Services during the province-wide shutdown

• All DSB front doors will be locked, all visitors will be asked to call ahead, and staff may be able to assist you over the phone or if absolutely necessary book an appointment to attend the office.

• For individuals who are unable to book an appointment there are phones outside of DSB offices that will connect you to staff who will be pleased to assist you.

• In rare instances where individuals are required to meet with staff, they will be screened for COVID-19

• If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please do not attend any DSB office, we can issue emergency benefits over the phone

• No client will be denied benefits simply because they could not come in to sign documents

Paramedic Services

• Paramedics will continue to operate with enhanced COVID-19 precautions and sanitation practices

Patient transfer staff

• Patient transfer staff continue to provide non-urgent services to hospital patients who require testing in Sudbury and continue to follow enhanced COVID-19 precautions

Ontario Works clients

• If you currently have earnings, your worker will contact you to report your earnings over the phone or you can email or text the information to your worker.

• New applicants calling in will have their application taken over the phone

Community housing tenants

• New lease signings will be done via fax/mail or email

• Housing common rooms and public washrooms will be closed

• Custodians will continue to provide services and complete emergency work orders with enhanced COVID-19 precautions

Children’s services

• For those requiring child care please contact your local child care provider to determine what services are available

• EarlyON Centres will continue to provide virtual services

• DSB staff will support providers and parents remotely by phone Those that require DSB services should call call 1-800-667-3145