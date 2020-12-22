Educational opportunities now abound on Manitoulin

﻿This has certainly been a year for the history books, with a global pandemic, the economic havoc wrought by the shutdowns and numerous gathering restrictions, but there are plenty of rays of sunshine still on the horizon—especially in the realm of education.

With Kenjgewin Teg now offering a practical nursing program and numerous trades training opportunities—including the new welding certification, Cambrian College with its ongoing courses and the partnership between Wiikwemkoong and Canadore College in carpentry as well as the many offerings of Contact North—the future can look bright if you let it.

The arts are also well represented, with Weengushk Film Institute looking to expand dramatically in the near term, the internships of Debajehmujig Storytellers and the ongoing work of 4elements Living Arts offering many opportunities for the creative crowd.

Often it seems that the darkness in the world gets the greatest attention, but a glance through any edition of The Expositor will discover many stories of an heartening bent.

The recent adaptation of the Christmas concert in Kagawong to a successful virtual event proves just how resilient Manitoulin Islanders can be and birth announcements tell us that, despite what clouds may have formed on 2020’s horizon—we will endeavour to persevere.

As we close off one of the most challenging years in our collective living memory, let us look to a brighter and lighter 2021.

Merry Christmas, happy holidays to our readers and advertisers both in print and online, and may peace and joy be with you all in the coming New Year.