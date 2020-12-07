DOREEN LORETTA TRUDEAU

September 24, 1955 – November 27, 2020

In loving memory of Doreen Loretta Trudeau, who passed away peacefully at the Nipissing General Hospital on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of Raymond Comeau. Predeceased by her friend Theodore Trudeau. Loving mother of Dwayne (Ann), Merence (Jeannette), Mary, Shelley (Jason), Baby Hubert (predeceased),

Alison Aguonie (Orville) and Craig Jacko. Caring step- mother of Eric (Jennifer) Comeau and Roland (Cori) Comeau. Grandmother of Randy, Dekken, Silas, Bella, Shaolynn, Nathaniel, Ethan, Jaxson, Corey, Ashtin, Aaron, Damon, Emily, Liam, Logan, Vance and Angel. Step-grandmother to Nathan, Dillon, Izabelle, Aurora and Shyann. Great-grandmother of Camryn and Athena. Raised in love by Rita and Fred Fineday. Will be missed by her chosen sisters Pearl (Gordie), Cynthia (predeceased) (Ray), Gloria (predeceased), Dorothy (predeceased) and Richard (predeceased). Born to Marie (Jacko) Antoinne and George Beaudry. She will be remembered by her siblings Margaret, Brenda, Ivey, Armand and Eli as well as her step-siblings Marjorie B., Sara P., Bernadette B., Roseann B., Johnee B., Stanley B. and Stewart B. Doreen will be missed by everyone who’s life she has touched. Doreen valued family and the importance of connectedness. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandbabies. She loved to travel (Roadrunner) and would find herself travelling to Manitoulin to visit friends and family, with company and would dance and sing along. Happiness for those she loved, was all she ever wanted. Family and friends gathered at the Sheguiandah Roundhouse. Visitation was on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 6 pm. Funeral Service was on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11 am. All COVID-19 precautions were followed including social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing. Cremation followed. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca