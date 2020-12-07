PATRICIA JUNE

ELLIOTT – MATHIE

Patricia June Elliott-Mathie of McKerrow passed away at her home on December 2, 2020 at the age of 79. Dear daughter of the late Lenard and Bertha McAvany. Beloved wife of the late Gary Elliott (2007) and the late Jim Mathie (2014). Loving mother of Connie Elliott of Espanola, Rob Elliott of McKerrow and the late Wayne Elliott. Cherished by her grandchildren Christina, Brandi, Stevie-Rae, Alyssa, Kayla, Tygar and great-grandchildren Dalton, Mackenzie, Austin, Noah, Hope, Faith, Joy, Makkala, Brody, Audrey and Emma. Also, will be sadly missed by many friends and relatives. Cremation with a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.