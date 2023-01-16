DOROTHEA LORRAINE SAVILLE REED– RN

With heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of our incredible and beloved Mom and Nana, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Sudbury, Ontario at 90 years of age. Lorraine will be forever missed by her admiring children Jan Saville (Bob Bisset) of Markham, Suesan Saville (Kevin Latimer) of Westport, Greig Saville (Christa) of Whitefish, Heather O’Hara (John) of Copper Cliff, Barbara Saville (Carl Jorgensen) of Copper Cliff, and stepson Mike Reed (Susan) of Lake Country, B.C. She relentlessly spoiled her cherished grandchildren Alanna, Celtie, Aysha, Lisa, Stephanie, Carli, Raili, Blythe, Avery, Isla, Nathan and Kellan. She will also be missed by Shelley Strong Smith of Sudbury. Predeceased by infant daughter Martha (1962) and stepdaughter Anne Reed (2015). Lorraine was the beloved wife of Donald Edwin Saville (predeceased 1989) and George Blaine Reed (predeceased 2014). Born on February 20, 1932 at the old St. Joseph’s hospital in Sudbury, Lorraine was raised in Copper Cliff lovingly by her late parents Isabel Rennie (nee Greig) and Leonard Earl “Barney” Hamilton, along with her younger sister Barbara Ruth Margaret Hamilton (predeceased 2022). Upon her graduation from Copper Cliff High School, Lorraine trained to be a nurse at Women’s College Hospital in Toronto, graduating in 1953. Her experiences there gave rise to her views on women’s rights and instilled a compassionate understanding that you never really know what is going on in someone else’s life, a perspective that coloured her every interaction. Nursing was a fundamental part of Lorraine’s very being, a passion and a calling. She was a caregiver above all else, as a nurse and beyond. Lorraine began her career as a private duty nurse in the midst of the polio epidemic of the 1950s. She nursed at the Copper Cliff Hospital until her marriage to Donald Saville in 1956. Between having children, she nursed at the Memorial Hospital in Sudbury, and then at INCO as an Occupational Health Nurse in Port Colborne, where the family had relocated. She moved up the ranks at the Port Colborne Hospital to Assistant Director of Nursing. After returning to Sudbury, Lorraine continued her career as a Nursing Supervisor at the Sudbury General Hospital. She was highly regarded and in 1978 Lorraine was chosen by the surgeons of Sudbury to become the first Enterostomal Therapy nurse in all of Northern Ontario. Undoubtedly, the combination of her professional integrity, cheerful demeanor and tactful outspokenness contributed to her selection. Lorraine embraced this pioneering role and was consulted by doctors, lectured for nursing programs, trained and mentored nurses, provided in-services to hospitals and nursing homes. She did daily rounds at all three of Sudbury’s hospitals, treating patients who travelled from far and wide to see her. Above all, she advocated fiercely for her patients. Lorraine built this accomplished career while raising five children in an era when a nurse had to resign her position to give birth and care for her babies and when husbands didn’t always contribute equally to childrearing and household responsibilities. Family was of the utmost importance to her and always came first. She was integral in maintaining close connections to extended family. Lorraine was the most loving mother and Nana, ensuring her offspring felt joy, encouraged, cared for and provided much sage advice. She made our summers at the family camp on Long Lake fun and memorable. Most of all, Lorraine was immeasurably proud of her children and grandchildren, how they turned out and that we “all get along.” Lorraine was intelligent, independent, resourceful, and ever on-the-go; never wasting a moment. Her generosity and thoughtfulness knew no bounds, sending gifts and care-packages to family near and far and often to families in need. She ran her household to the standards of a 50s homemaker, worked out, volunteered, sat on committees, baked for the church and ensured her children had many rich, varied, and meaningful experiences. She was present for any performance or important event that her children and grandchildren were a part of. She exemplified “women can have it all.” Lorraine loved to get dressed-up fancy to go out for dinner, attend the theater, or go dancing, and always wore a hat to a wedding. She enjoyed entertaining and hosted innumerable dinner parties. Nothing made her happier than gathering her family together for holidays and celebrations, it nurtured her very soul. And Lorraine believed in having fun. She decorated her home, wore the appropriate socks or earrings, and sent cards and gifts for every possible occasion, from St. Patrick’s Day to Halloween. Don Saville predeceased Lorraine in 1989 after 32 years of marriage. She found solace and companionship in George Reed after he too lost his beloved spouse, Mary. The Reeds were long-time close friends, Don having stood in their wedding and Mary providing childcare while Lorraine worked. A new love ignited, George and Lorraine were married in 1993, and she spent the happiest days of her life with him. In their retirement they enjoyed travel, gardening and feeding the deer at their second home in Providence Bay, making jam and pickles (especially watermelon pickles), genealogy, winemaking, pre-dinner cocktails and laughing often. They loved hosting the annual family gathering for the Providence Bay Fair. Lorraine tirelessly cared for George through his later years until his passing in 2014, having been blissfully married for 21 years. Her legacy lives on in those of us who knew her and strive to embody her values. Should we all be a little more like Lorraine the world will be a better place. She will be greatly missed. Friends may gather to celebrate her life at Bryston’s on the Park, 5 Creighton Road, Copper Cliff on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 1 to 4 pm. The ceremony will begin at 2 pm. In Lorraine’s honour, we encourage you to wear a fabulous hat. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Sudbury-Manitoulin, or the Maison McCulloch Hospice are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home. For donations or messages of condolence www.lougheedfuneralhomes.com.