REDVERS CARMAN BUTLER

Red is survived by his wife Marie (nee Hobbs); children Cindy (Gary), Alan (Wanda), Brenda (Rob), Craig (late Jennie) and Douglas (Donna). Red will be remembered and missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Alexander and Bernadette Butler and his brothers Don and Bob. Survived by his siblings Rick and Gayle. Red passed away in Sault Ste. Marie. He was born in Sudbury and spent his childhood in Copper Cliff, Ontario. He found pleasure in sharing his memories of changing the signs on the street cars and helping out at the local arena and curling rink. He also loved to watch the dumping of the slag, and sometimes got in trouble for ruining his shoes running on the hot rocks. Red served in the military during the Korean War and was active in the Sudbury Korea Veterans Association, Unit 19. He often hosted the group for summer gatherings at his Manitoulin home. His service was spotlighted in the television documentary, 28 Heroes. He was very active as a minister in his church, Community of Christ, in Sudbury and Providence Bay. He was the founding director of Camp Quality Northern Ontario, a camp for children receiving treatment for cancer. He loved to laugh, and often performed skits and made quips, to make those around him happy. Red was an avid collector, both rocks and coins. He was self-taught in both areas and loved nothing more than spending a day on a rock pile. He was so successful in this pursuit that one of his sperrylite (platinum) specimens is displayed at the Royal Ontario Museum. As Red lived a life of celebration, there will be no services held. Memorial contributions (payable by cheque or online) to Camp Quality Northern Ontario would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. East 705-759-2522). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.arthurfuneralhome.com for the Butler family. Please remember Red with a smile.