Dorothy Ellen Taylor, formerly Gordon, nee Waller passed away on September 23, 2020 at the Mindemoya Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Ted Taylor, the husband of her later years. Her devoted husband for 54 years, Jerry Gordon, passed away in 2010. Predeceased also by her parents, Agnes and William Waller and her brother, Ray Joynt. Remembered by her children: Mary-Jo Gordon (Alex Baran), Ruth Guy (Keith), Lori Teeple (Ralph), Jack Gordon (Peggy) and Jeremy Gordon (Cheryl-Lynn). Survived by 15 grandchildren. Mary-Jo’s children: Luke and Jaya Hill, Nathan and Ruth Hill, Josh and Andrea Hill, Micah and Robyn Gordon and Andrew and Rachelle Hill. Ruth’s children: John-Duncan Pitman, Janet and James Naylor, and Heather and Rolland Hobbie. Lori’s children: Clark (Katherine) Teeple, Liam Teeple; Jack’s children: Cameron and Christina Gordon; Jeremy’s children: Carly Gordon, Dione (Cameron) Runnalls and Alexa Gordon. Survived by 10 great-grandkids who were such a joy to her: Ethan, Marlon, Jayden, Sam, Naomi, Amelia, Jack, Milica, Lachlan and Eleanor. Remembered also by brother-in-law Louis (Jane) Gordon and their family in Little Current, sister-in-law Esther (Don predeceased) Gordon and their four daughters, sister-in-law Martha (Ray predeceased) Joynt and their family in MI and IL. During her marriage to Ted Taylor, Dorothy counted his children Kathleen, Robert and Bradley and their families to be dear friends and appreciated their acceptance of her as their dad’s wife. Dorothy was born in Kirkland Lake on May 29, 1938 and moved to Providence Bay at the age of nine, attending No.2 Carnarvon School and Mindemoya Continuation School. She married Jerry Gordon on October 6, 1956. While she and Jerry were raising their family on the Gordon homestead farm, just outside of Providence Bay, she went to North Bay Teachers’ College to qualify as an elementary school teacher and taught for 25 years in three areas, Manitoulin, Elliot Lake and Blind River. During these years she earned a B.A. from Laurentian, a B.Ed. from Nipissing and Special Ed. Specialist designation from University of Western Ontario. While in Blind River, Dorothy served in the steering committee to establish a Christian counselling service on the North Shore and in Sault Ste. Marie. After retiring from teaching she and Jerry spent a few years in Saskatoon where she learned the tax business and upon returning to the Island she opened her own business which she ran for 10 years. On the Island, she served on the Hospital Board of Directors, Central Manitoulin Library Board and the Manitoulin Chamber of Commerce. Dorothy was a member of the Missionary Church, having come to faith as a teenager through the ministry of Robert Booth of the Gore Bay Gospel Hall. There will be a private gravesite service at Providence Bay Cemetery.